Cotswold Council agrees on tax rise of £5 a year
Councillors have agreed to raise council tax fees by £5 a year for a band D house.
Cotswold District Council said the increase will help it improve its services and recovery from Covid-19.
Services that will be supported include waste collections, leisure facilities, fly-tipping collection, tourism services and car parks.
A council spokesperson said the newly agreed budget will help it "weather the storm" of reduced government funding.
Cotswold Council deputy leader and cabinet member for finance Mike Evemy said: "Ongoing cuts, inflation and increased service costs" have been challenging.
"Over the past decade, our core government funding has reduced by around 60%," he added.
"We're facing a financial cliff-edge of government funding next year with a potential £2m reduction as a result of the government's Fairer Funding Review due to be published this spring.
"This budget will help us weather that storm while also delivering the services residents expect and investing in our district."
Mr Evemy said the council had to make "difficult decisions" in the face of financial challenges.
