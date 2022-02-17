Somerset and Gloucestershire declare weather emergencies
Two areas have declared an emergency as a red weather warning, suggesting a risk to life from flying debris, is issued for Storm Eunice on Friday.
Forecasters predict severe flooding, wind speeds of up to 90mph (144kmh) and disruption to transport services and roads in Gloucestershire and Somerset.
The M4 Prince of Wales bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge are likely to close.
All schools in Somerset will close and Avon and Somerset Police has advised people to avoid travelling on Friday.
Some schools in Wiltshire have announced they will close and Bristol City Council has advised schools in the city to close too.
Passenger safety
Areas along the River Severn between Avonmouth and Sharpness in Bristol are also expected to flood.
Staff from local councils and emergency services will be knocking on doors this afternoon to help people who need to evacuate from their homes safely.
Those who are being evacuated are asked to pass on the message and knock on neighbours' doors where possible.
A Network Rail spokesman said disruption was "inevitable" after the Met office released red and amber warnings for the South West of England from 05:00 to 21:00 GMT.
"The safety of passengers and staff is our top priority," he said.
North Cornwall, North Devon and Sharpness in Gloucestershire are feared to be the worst-hit areas due to the tidal impact from the storm surge and very high spring tides.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Army would be on stand-by to help those affected by Storm Eunice.
