Ramarni Crosby: Three boys charged over 16-year-old's death
Three more teenagers have been charged on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Gloucestershire.
Ramarni Crosby, from Frampton on Severn, suffered multiple stab wounds on 15 December in Stratton Road, Gloucester.
The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, all from Gloucester, are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.
Six other people have previously been charged with his murder.
