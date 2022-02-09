Man knocked out in suspected homophobic attack in Cheltenham
A man was knocked unconscious in a suspected homophobic assault.
The victim, in his late 30s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a head wound in the early hours of Sunday morning after being attacked in Cheltenham.
Police were called to the Promenade at about 05:30 GMT after reports of a homophobic attack.
Officers said they were treating the incident as a hate crime and were appealing for witnesses.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said homophobic remarks were reportedly made towards the victim by three men at nearby nightclub Under The Prom before the attack.
The men are thought to have followed the victim after he left the bar between 04:30 and 05:00 and attacked him as he walked along the Promenade.
