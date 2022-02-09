Appeal over disabled man's death in Gloucester
The death of a disabled man who collapsed in a city centre is being treated as unexplained by police.
Darren Elliott collapsed on Southgate Street in Gloucester on Monday and died the next day in hospital.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said ths cause of the 53-year-old's death was unexplained and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
Detectives are trying to work out his whereabouts and actions before he collapsed.
They would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him either in Gloucester city centre between 14:00 GMT and 16:00 on Monday, or on Bristol Road between 21:30 and 22:30 on Sunday.
Mr Elliott only had one leg and used a wheelchair.
'Piece together'
Police said they were particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have assisted a person in a wheelchair between Kebab Express on Bristol Road and Robinhood Street on Sunday evening.
Det Insp Adam Stacey said: "We want to piece together the last 48 hours of Mr Elliot's life so that we can discover what may have caused him to collapse.
"I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to contact us."
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
Officers would also like to speak to anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage.