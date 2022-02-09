Cheltenham dad sentenced for strangling son
- Published
A man has been sentenced to do 120 hours of unpaid work for trying to strangle his seven-year-old son.
At Gloucester Crown Court, the 33-year-old from Cheltenham admitted a charge of cruelty to a child aged under 16 in his care.
The incident happened on 3 April 2020 after the boy told his father he no longer loved him.
The man was ordered to pay £200 in compensation as well as a £90 victim services surcharge.
Prosecutor Ian Fenny said: "The man enjoyed regular contact with his son up to the point the allegations of cruelty had been made,
"However, on 3 April 2020 the man contacted his former partner and told her there was a problem with their son, who had stated that he didn't love him any more and wanted to go home."
The court heard that the boy was taken to see a consultant who said that three fine purple linear bruises on the the child's neck were consistent with him being strangled.
The consultant also diagnosed that the boy had a mild bleeding disorder which meant he was predisposed to bruising.
'Nightmares'
"The boy explained that whilst he was at his father's home he had been strangled by him in a fit of anger to which he responded that he no longer loved him."
The victim's mother told the court that the boy, who is a primary school pupil, now blames himself for what happened and has struggled emotionally ever since.
She added that he has suffered from nightmares and episodes of bed-wetting and that his behaviour has become aggressive.
Gareth James, defending, said the father had pleaded guilty on the day of a scheduled jury trial, sparing the boy from giving evidence in court.
"Up until this incident he had been a good father. It was a momentary loss of self control."
The judge sentenced the man to a 12 month community order that includes 120 hours of unpaid work.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk