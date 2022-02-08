Ramarni Crosby: Three boys arrested over 16-year-old's death
- Published
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester.
The boys, two of whom are aged 16 and the other who is aged 15, are all from the city and were arrested earlier, Gloucestershire Police said.
Six other people have previously been charged with murder.
Ramarni, from Frampton on Severn, suffered multiple stab wounds on 15 December in Stratton Road, Gloucester.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said: "significant progress" was being made in the investigation.
"We would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward," he added.
Ramarni's funeral was held at Gloucester Cathedral on Monday.
