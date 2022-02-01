Ramarni Crosby: Uncle of murdered teen completes running challenge
The uncle of a teenager who was fatally stabbed has completed a charity running challenge.
Danny Davis, from Gloucester, said his family was "torn to pieces" after finding out his 16-year-old nephew, Ramarni Crosby, died on 15 December.
Mr Davis ran 5km (3.1m) every night in January in his memory and on the last day was joined by nearly 1,000 runners.
He said he could "finally smile" knowing the city wanted to support the family and the cause.
A two-minute silence was held at the start of the race in memory of the teenager.
Family and friends of other victims then took part in the final run, helping to raise £13,722.
Romarni's Uncle Danny Davis said he was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came out to support the event.
"I didn't expect this many people to come here," he said.
"It just goes to show the whole city are behind what we're doing in raising awareness of knife crime and educating these young kids about the potential consequences of using a knife.
"I think we've got our message out there. The whole city has supported us as a family
"I've finally got a smile on my face and this is the reason why because everyone turned up to support us."
Ramarni's mum Zoe Davis said it was "amazing" to see the city come out for the run.
"I'm choked. I'm lost for words," she said.
Family friend Mike Hagan also took part in the race and said it has been "absolutely emotional".
"At the end running in with Danny - that meant a lot to me," he said.
"We started this off together in my front room, we had a plan and this has just exceeded it.
"[It was] Absolutely unbelievable. The whole city has come together."
Karen Charlton said her granddaughter, who was Ramarni's girlfriend, had been struggling since his death.
"She has been lifted from the depths of despair to feeling the love of of all of these people," she said.
All funds raised will go to Increase The Peace, a charity that supports vulnerable and disaffected young people in Gloucester and other knife crime charities.
