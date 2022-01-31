Tribute to devoted mum killed in Forest of Dean crash
A mother-of-two who was killed in a car crash on a rural road was "larger than life" and "lit up the room", her family said.
Terri-Ann Marshall, 36, from the Forest of Dean, died at the scene on the B4228 near Sling, Gloucestershire, on Friday evening.
In a tribute, her family said she was a "devoted mum" and "cherished daughter".
Gloucestershire Police said three people had been arrested and investigations were still ongoing.
Her red Mini was in a crash with a blue Ford Fiesta at about 17:15 GMT near the village, close to the Orepool Inn.
Her family said: "Terri was a devoted mum to her two beautiful girls, a cherished daughter of Helen and Ian, much loved sister to Lou and Kate, and loving partner of Will.
"Anyone who knew Terri knows that she was a larger than life character who lit up the room wherever she went. She was the life and soul of the party.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support. We are absolutely heartbroken."
