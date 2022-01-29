Forest of Dean crash: Woman in her 30s dies at the scene
- Published
A woman has died after a two-car collision in the Forest of Dean.
The incident, involving a Mini and a Ford Fiesta, happened on the B4228 near Sling just after 17:00 GMT on Friday, Gloucestershire Police said.
The driver of the Mini, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services, the force said.
Police said the male driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The collision happened near the Orepool Inn between Sling and St Briavels and officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or may have dashcam footage.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.