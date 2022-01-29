Music festival approved despite noise fears
- Published
A new music festival has been given the go-ahead despite objections over noise and a lack of public consultation.
The Five Bar Gate Festival will be held over four days in August near Coleford, in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.
Residents and Newland Parish Council said it objected on the basis the amplified music would be a nuisance.
Applicant Joshua Baynham said he "wanted to "bring something nice to the area" and his plans were approved by Forest of Dean District Council.
He told the licensing sub-committee that it would be an independently-run festival showcasing local talent and national artists.
"It's been two years of pretty bad times.
"We are essentially just trying to bring something nice to the area and make a good go of it," he said.
'Drinkers' death risk'
The festival is limited to 700 people and will be held at Stockwood, in Clearwell, near Coleford, with the dates still to be confirmed.
Those against the plans said there had been a lack of public consultation and raised concerns over festival-goers seriously injuring themselves by wandering into an area known as the Scowles.
Objector Mark Cordory said the site was an area of natural beauty on the outskirts of a quiet village, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"The potential damage to the location is great, not to mention the very real potential of physical harm or even death for drunken individuals venturing into the Scowles at night," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk