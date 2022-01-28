Rare digestive illness SMAS 'needs more research'
By Steve Mather
BBC News
- Published
A woman who lives in daily pain due to an extremely rare health problem, is calling for more research into the condition.
Rebecca Bostock underwent an operation after being diagnosed with Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome (SMAS) but her symptoms returned five weeks later.
She said more understanding of SMAS, which affects fewer than one per cent of the population, was needed.
"It's very difficult to have diagnosed, let alone get treatment for," she said.
"People are just not aware of it.
"You are doing your own research, there needs to be more information out there," added the 33-year-old from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire.
Ms Bostock began to experience stomach swelling and problems keeping down food in January 2020 and was in "excruciating" pain for months before an emergency operation saved her life in April 2021.
However, symptoms including sickness, diarrhoea and dizziness returned and she is now undergoing further tests.
"It's ongoing. There are lots of tests and a lot of waiting and it's so frustrating," she said.
"On the physical side, I don't have the strength to walk very far, get in and out of the car and need to use a mobility scooter.
"I have pain every day and for days I can be bedbound," added Ms Bostock.
She and her fiancé recently moved into his mother's home after a recent blackout made her worried to be on her own.
"I need to have someone with me at all times," she said.
"It's nice to have the company as my husband is out at work, it keeps your mind busy.
"I cross-stitch and read books because I sit there and day-in and day-out you think about appointments, tests and it keeps going around like a circle," she added.
SMAS is a condition affecting the digestive system, which occurs when part of the small intestine is compressed between two arteries, causing a partial or complete blockage.
An annual awareness day is held on 28 January and Ms Bostock wants to raise the profile of the condition to allow others to get help sooner.
She said: "It presents differently in different people. It showed up for me because I was rushed in and had a scan but for someone else it can be different.
"The earlier you can get to it and start treatment can reduce the amount of time feeling like this.
"We need more research and if you feel you have the symptoms, please get checked."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk