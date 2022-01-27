New Forest Green Rovers' wooden stadium plans submitted
A green energy company has revealed its revised plans for an eco park and football stadium.
Ecotricity's build will include an all-wooden 5,000 seat stadium for Forest Green Rovers and a business park.
Earlier versions of the plans met with opposition due to concerns over noise, traffic and impact on the landscape.
Ecotricity founder Dale Vince said, if approved, the football club's new home ground will become "the lowest carbon football stadium in the world ever".
The site will be located next to Junction 13 of the M5 in Gloucestershire and will include a hotel and care home as well as office space for businesses in the zero carbon economy.
Back in 2019, planners at Stroud District Council recommended the plans for approval, but Eastington Parish Council said it had a number of objections.
Critics argued the venue was not part of the local plan and the club's current home in Nailsworth would suffer economically.
'Beating green heart'
Mr Vince said the new application aims to fit in the with the Stroud local plan and he hopes to get approval to start work on training facilities for the club this spring.
Developers expect the build will contribute around £150m to the local economy annually, while generating £2m per year in business rates for Stroud District Council.
The site is thought to contain Roman artefacts and an extensive archaeological survey and dig has begun.
It is expected to take three to four months.
"We're hoping to get to work on training facilities in the next couple of months - and ultimately create a fantastic facility for all elements of the FGR football family to train together," Mr Vince added.
He said he also expects the development will improve the habitat on site by creating more green space with trees, wetland and hedgerows.
