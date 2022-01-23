Two men die in three-vehicle crash
Two men died in a car crash involving three vehicles in Gloucestershire.
A Ford Fusion, Vauxhall Insignia and a lorry were involved in the crash on the A429 between Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water on Sunday at about 06:45 GMT.
The men, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were travelling in the Ford car and died at the scene.
The female Vauxhall driver was taken to hospital with "non-serious" injuries and the lorry driver was not injured.
Gloucestershire Police said the deceased men were from the West Midlands and their next of kin and the coroner had been informed.
The road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.
