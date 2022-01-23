Trainee nurses: Covid inspires record numbers to sign up
The work of NHS nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic has inspired record numbers of students to apply to join the profession, a report has found.
Universities admissions service UCAS, based in Cheltenham, said the number of 18-year-olds choosing to study nursing has increased by 38% since 2019.
More than two-thirds of applicants in 2021 said that the pandemic had inspired them to become a nurse.
UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant called it "heartening to see".
There has also been an overall rise in the number of nursing applicants across all age groups this year, with a record 28,815 choosing a nursing course as their first choice.
Ms Marchant said applicants' willingness to move across the country to take a role would help address staff shortages, but that they would like to see more men applying, with women more than nine times more likely to choose nursing courses.
"In the first lockdown we saw a massive increase in individuals wanting to apply for nursing. It was repeated again in 2021 and we forecast it will be the same in 2022.
"The journey you go on with patients, caring for the wellbeing of the nation and contributing to society have really motivated people," she added.
The trend can be seen at the University of Gloucestershire, which has a seen a surge in applications, with the number of nursing applications almost doubling from 61 to 120 in the last four years.
Professor Mark Radford, chief nurse at Health Education England said it was great to see so many people choosing nursing as a career.
"It could have had a detrimental effect, but what we've seen is that people have said that the pandemic has been one of the key reasons for them coming into this profession," he added.
Meanwhile in Somerset, a new link-up between Bridgwater and Taunton College and Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton is also looking to inspire more young nurses.
Students as young as 16 are being given hands-on experience on wards while they study towards qualifications such as T-Levels and degrees.
Angelina said she was enjoying putting what she had learned in the classroom into practice.
"Just knowing that you can care for people and be able to do something is very rewarding.
"It's really hands-on and you get to experience what the nurses are doing, rather than standing back and watching," she added.
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust director of patient care Ethna Bashford said the students were always supervised and they never put themselves or patients at risk.
"We are in a pandemic, so this is about getting the timing right, so that students have the correct supervision, teaching and input they need," she said.
"They practice in college and then come onto service area. Safety is very important and we would not put people in a difficult situation where they're either not capable or able to do something," she said.
