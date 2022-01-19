Five arrested after Cheltenham clothing store ram-raid
Five people have been arrested after a high street clothing store was ram-raided and another was burgled.
The thefts took place on Lower High Street in Cheltenham on Monday night.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said shortly after the first one at 23:00 GMT, another clothing store in the town was burgled.
A 22-year old from Tyne and Wear, two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old and 16-year old boy from Cheltenham are in custody.
Officers have recovered suspected stolen clothing and a vehicle believed to have been used in the burglary.
Insp Mike Yates said: "This is a fantastic example of the proactive work our neighbourhood teams are involved in on a daily basis.
"The Cheltenham neighbourhood policing team will not tolerate such brazen criminality in our town, and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.
"I'm grateful for the hard work of officers across a number of departments in bringing about this swift action."
