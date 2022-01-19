Covid 'sham' woman fined for filming in Gloucester hospital
- Published
A woman who twice filmed inside a hospital during lockdown in an attempt to prove Covid-19 was a "sham" has been fined £929.
A judge told Debbie Hicks she had "no business" being in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
The 47-year-old was found guilty of one charge of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment.
In one video which was shared online, she was heard asking: "Where are all the people dying from the second wave?"
In another live-streamed clip, Hicks said: "Where is the mutant virus? This is an absolute disgrace. A lot of people have been denied emergency medical treatment.
"I can't see the evidence and neither can the public watching."
The former psychologist and teacher went to the hospital on 27 and 28 December at a time when visits were not allowed.
On her second visit she encountered occupational therapist Katie Williams and senior physiotherapist Sophie Brown in a stairwell.
The staff called security and Hicks left the hospital and was arrested at her home in Stroud the next day.
Ms Brown told the court Hicks' actions showed disrespect and violated her personal space.
"We worked so hard so to say that what we were doing was a sham put us all on edge," she said.
Hicks told a trial she was attempting to demonstrate to the public that government restrictions on movements to limit the spread of Covid-19 were disproportionate.
The hospital has since said some areas were closed for the Christmas break, and it was treating 200 patients with Covid-19 at the time of her visits.
Cheltenham Magistrates Court, sitting at Cirencester Crown Court, heard the staff she encountered had viewed footage taken by Hicks the previous day, and were aware of the comments being made by "anti-vaxxers" online.
District Judge Nicholas Wattam said Hicks "did not seek confrontation, but confrontation did develop, and they did feel threatened".
'Conduct not reasonable'
He told Hicks, who was listening via a videolink from home, "there were other ways to express your views" and that her conduct was "not reasonable and staff did not deserve to be molested by her".
The case was tried over two days earlier this month and the judge gave judgement earlier, finding her guilty of the public order offence.
Her defence argued the prosecution was not proportionate under Human Rights legislation but that was thrown out by the judge.
Hicks told Judge Wattam she was unemployed and her job prospects had been damaged by publicity about her campaign and the trial.
"I am not claiming benefits. It is just my husband's salary. We are in debt. We are struggling. My financial position is very difficult," she said.
He fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £775 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge.