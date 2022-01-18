Second person dies following crash on A436
- Published
A second person has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Police were called to the A436 near Pegglesworth at 11:15 GMT on Monday following the collision between a white heavy goods vehicle and a black Mazda.
Three of the Mazda's passengers, including a one-year-old baby, were rushed to Bristol's Southmead Hospital and John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Police said a 24-year-old woman who had been travelling in the car died in hospital on Monday night.
The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The baby and a 29-year-old woman remain in a serious condition in hospital. A 24-year-old man also received treatment and has since been discharged.
The Mazda had been travelling towards Seven Springs from the direction of Andoversford and the HGV had been heading in the opposite direction.
Those travelling in the car all lived in Bedfordshire.
The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.
Road closures were put in place while a collision investigation took place but have since been lifted.
Gloucestershire Constabulary is appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.
