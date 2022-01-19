Missed opportunities to prosecute double murderer, report finds
Opportunities were missed to prosecute a domestic abuser before he murdered his partner and her daughter, a report has found.
Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby, 11, were killed by Christopher Boon after Ms Mortimer ended their relationship.
He is currently serving a minimum of 29 years for their murders in 2018.
A serious case review found "no attempt was made to secure evidence" from Ella after police were called to reports Boon had assaulted her mother in 2014.
Gloucestershire Constabulary's initial response was "effective and swift" when it was called to their address on Boxing Day that year.
The report, published on Wednesday, said the incident was "significant in that it is the only known precursor crime committed by the perpetrator against either Laura or Ella prior to their murder in 2018".
It was "however viewed as a missed opportunity to hear the voice of the child", the report said.
There were also missed opportunities "to link in with other agencies involved at the time who could have provided additional information to support a victimless prosecution", the report said.
Ms Mortimer initially told officers she had been assaulted by Boon, who had a previous conviction for domestic violence, but she "did not wish to support police action".
The review found a prosecution was not pursued despite police having "injury photographs taken from Laura, the comments made by Ella and others at the scene, the perpetrator's bad character and the initial account provided by Laura, which confirmed the assault had occurred".
It said that "while this complied with force policy at the time and was a subjective decision, it is clear there may have been evidence to proceed with a prosecution".
The report went on to say that "no attempt was made to secure evidence from Ella which may have further supported the case".
It said that "listening to the voice of any children involved is an important action".
Boon was later released without charge and went on to murder the pair "in an act of selfish rage" at their home in Dexter Way, Gloucester, after Ms Mortimer ended their relationship.
He was jailed at Bristol Crown Court in November 2018.
The review was independently chaired by Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales.
The Gloucestershire Safeguarding Children Partnership (GSCP) Independent Scrutineer Kevin Crompton said it "acknowledges there is learning for agencies".
He added: "In particular the review reminds us all of the importance of listening to the child and understanding their lived experience."
Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (DPCC) Nick Evans, who chairs Safer Gloucestershire, said it was his "job to hold the agencies and organisations identified in the review to account and make sure lessons are learned and recommendations acted upon".
