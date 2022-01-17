Blue Monday: Samaritans on hand at railway stations
- Published
Samaritans volunteers hope to debunk the myth of "Blue Monday" by handing out free tea bags at railway stations across the West and South West.
The charity opposes applying that phrase to the third Monday in January, often referred to as the toughest day of the year.
Instead it has launched what it is calling "Brew Monday".
The idea is to encourage people to feel able to take about issues such as mental health and loneliness.
"We know the impact talking and listening can have, and a cup of tea and a chat won't solve everything, but it can be a start," said Samaritans CEO, Julie Bentley.
"You don't have to have all the answers or solutions, you just need to listen and start a conversation which could just be the support that someone needs."
Volunteers will be on hand at Bath Spa, Cheltenham Spa, Exeter Central, Exeter St David's, Gloucester, Kemble, Plymouth, Swindon, Taunton and Truro stations.
Staff from Network Rail and GWR will are also helping out.
GWR Human Resources Director, Ruth Busby said, "We're encouraging people to recognise the power of human connection and start a conversation which could save a life."
Earlier in the year the charity ran pop-up barbershops for train passengers, offering free haircuts and volunteers to listen to those who wanted to talk.
Last year it reported the main concerns from people who got in contact were mental health and illness (46%), family (34%) and loneliness (28%).
