Ramarni Crosby: Three more teens charged over murder
- Published
Police have charged a further three people with the murder of Gloucester teenager Ramarni Crosby, taking the total to six.
The 16-year-old, from Frampton on Severn, suffered stab wounds on 15 December in Stratton Road, Gloucester.
Dean Bradley-Smith, 19, and two 16-year-old boys, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court.
A fourth person has been released under investigation, along with three held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons have already been charged with the murder and appeared in court last month.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Following two days of intense action, we have made another significant step forward in our investigation into the tragic death of Ramarni Crosby.
"However, this continues to be an active investigation and our work to establish what happened that evening is very much ongoing."
Anyone with any information or footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.
Police divers have been searching the Gloucester and Sharpness canal in the Hempsted area as part of the inquiry.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk