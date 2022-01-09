Hunt for owners of wedding photos found behind drawers
A woman is trying to track down the owner of wedding photos she discovered inside second-hand furniture.
Stephanie Yau from Manchester found the negatives behind the drawers of a unit that had originally come from a Gloucestershire clearance store.
She said she used an app to view them and saw they were wedding photos that look to date back to the 1980s.
Ms Yau has shared the images on social media in a bid to track down the couple or their family.
The furniture was purchased by her fiancé James Black for a "fun" upcycling project.
She said her partner was clearing out the drawers when he found one of them was stuck and then discovered the negatives behind it.
"We bought it from a gentleman in Stockport and then he told me, eventually when we got in contact, that he bought it from a clearance store in Gloucestershire," Ms Yau said.
"I downloaded an app to look at the photos in colour and saw they are wedding photos from what looks like the 1980s."
The photos show a wedding party posing outside of what is believed to be a church in Gloucestershire.
Ms Yau said she had sought help online to try and track down the owners, but nobody had yet come forward and there was very little concrete information to go on.
