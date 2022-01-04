Gloucestershire sustainable travel links under review
- Published
Thousands of pounds have been granted to a council to explore sustainable travel options in Gloucestershire.
Cotswold District Council is working with partners to assess ways to improve links between Cirencester and Kemble.
Chief Executive Robert Weaver said the study would help identify ways for people to travel "without needing to use a car".
Gloucestershire Strategic Economic Development Fund and the government are giving £115,000 in total for a review.
Options include enhanced bus services, Demand Responsive Transport and Very Light Rail.
Mr Weaver said: "We hope any project identified could help opportunities for employment, education and leisure while helping residents and visitors to make climate-conscious choices with travel."
Different modes of public transport will be considered with all, or part of, the former railway line between Kemble and Cirencester assessed as a possible travel route.
The Very Light Rail proposal led by Cirencester Community Rail Project, will also be considered.
The project seeks to build a single-track line following the old route before terminating near the centre of Cirencester, which would link the recently upgraded dual line between Swindon and Kemble.
Active Travel - walking and cycling - links, are also under review in a separate project run by Gloucestershire County Council.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
s a key element of the Council's ambition to tackle the climate emergency.