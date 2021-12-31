Gloucester DIY disco firm sees 'crazy' demand after party green light
Bookings for New Year's Eve DIY party kits have shot up since no further restrictions on socialising in England were announced, an events company says.
Gloucester firm Major Entertainments supplies disco equipment and marquees.
On Wednesday, the prime minister said people should enjoy New Year in a sensible way and urged people to get a booster jab.
Managing director Matt Major said demand for the kits had gone "crazy" since then.
'Let's do something'
The hospitality industry has estimated December takings will be down by 40%.
But Mr Major said he had seen a big increase in demand from people wanting to celebrate at home.
"Obviously everyone was hanging back not sure what to do...now people are going, 'right, let's do something'," Mr Major said.
"[We provide] everything from DIY disco kits, so people can have parties at home, to full on marquees for outside people's houses."
He said prior to Boris Johnson's announcement, his staff were taking holiday and expecting a quiet time.
But since then they have been in every day working "flat out".
"It has all been extremely last minute this year. Normally people plan it weeks or months in advance," he said.
"A lot more people are moving towards doing stuff at home because they are worried about large gatherings.
"Our New Year's Eve was looking rather quiet, we were going to use up leave, but it's been really crazy."
The government has said the spread of the Omicron variant will be closely monitored and although there are currently no new measures planned for England, it "can't rule out" further restrictions.
