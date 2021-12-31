Uncle of murdered Ramarni Crosby fundraising for youth outreach
- Published
The uncle of a teenager who was fatally stabbed is running 5km (3.1m) a day through January to raise money for youth outreach projects.
Danny Davis, from Gloucester, said he was in "complete shock" after finding out his 16-year-old nephew, Ramarni Crosby, died on 15 December.
The 34-year-old now wants to raise money "to help youth organisations get kids together and off the street".
Three teenagers have been jointly charged with the murder of Mr Crosby.
Mr Davis said his nephew's death has "completely torn our family to pieces" and he wants to do what he can to "stop other families experiencing this".
"I just want to get the message out there that these kids need somewhere to go so they're not just hanging around," he said.
"I want them to get off the streets, play sport, do music."
Mr Davis will start the run each day in January at 19:00 GMT at the Butlers Venue Bar in Eastgate Street.
He will be running with his best friend, Michael Hagan, who he described as "his rock" over the past two weeks.
"When things like this happen you really do realise who your best mates are, so I couldn't think of anyone better to run with," he said.
Mr Davis added he is hopeful more people from local rugby clubs, friends, and Gloucester residents, will join them so they can raise as much money as possible "to help provide facilities for young people".
"I'd love for 150 of us to be running up Eastgate street," he added.
Mr Davis said projects like the charity Increase The Peace - run by Delroy Ellis and supporting vulnerable and disaffected young people in Gloucester - deserve more recognition and funding.
He hopes to raise money through a go fund me page to support projects like Mr Ellis' and sponsor mentorship schemes, for those who "need something".
"Even if we can raise some money to help get these kids in an environment where they are supervised and where people can be paid to mentor and do support work, that's a start," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk