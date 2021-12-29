Gloucestershire Airport runway resurfacing work to get under way
Repair work is due to start on one of the runways at Gloucestershire Airport.
Its deteriorating condition, which is 25 years past its design life, means it is in need of repair.
The runway will be resurfaced and there will be new lighting and upgrades to signage and drainage, bosses at the airport said.
At least one of the airport's three runways will remain open while the work - which is due to be completed by the summer - is carried out.
When the work is complete, the airport's existing north/south runway will close to make way for a business park development.
Karen Taylor, Gloucestershire Airport's managing director, said: "These upgrades are essential to the continued smooth running of operations."
