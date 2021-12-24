Hunt for driver after car crashes into houses in Gloucester
A driver is wanted by police after fleeing the scene of a crash that damaged three homes.
A black Mercedes crashed in Gloucester early on Wednesday, 8 December on Field View Lane in Witcombe.
The families living in the homes had to move out while the damage was repaired.
Both the driver and their passenger fled on foot. Gloucestershire Police said officers were trying to identify the pair and anyone with information should contact the force.
