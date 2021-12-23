Gloucestershire councillor in court over rape charge
- Published
A councillor has been charged with rape and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.
Forest of Dean District councillor Ian Whitburn, 59, of Coleford, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 21 December, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
He has been charged with eight counts of rape and one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.
He is due to appear next in court on 20 January.
Mr Whitburn was released on unconditional bail.
