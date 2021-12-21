BBC News

Ramarni Crosby: Three teenagers appear in court over boy's murder

Ramarni Crosby was stabbed in Stratton Road in Gloucester

Three teenagers have appeared in court accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy.

Ramarni Crosby died in hospital following an attack in Stratton Road, Gloucester, on 15 December.

The defendants, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier and were jointly charged with his murder.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in secure accommodation until a plea hearing on 24 January.

Two women, aged 18 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released while inquiries continue.

