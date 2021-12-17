Gloucester Rugby: Club will share results of first Covid pass event
Gloucester Rugby has hosted the South West's first major event since Plan B Covid measures came into force.
The club faced Benetton at Kingsholm Stadium in the European Challenge Cup earlier.
Extra stewards were needed and gates opened early to allow extra time for checks to take place.
Gloucester said it had relied heavily upon volunteers to stage the game and planned to share its experience of the new measures with other clubs.
The new rules for large events came into force two days ago, and mean all spectators will have to show their NHS Covid Pass or provide a negative test to gain entry.
Chief Executive Lance Bradley said the club relied on fans giving up their own time to help make it possible.
"We've had volunteers helping us check the passports and we're hugely grateful to all of them," he said.
Mr Bradley said using volunteers meant there was no extra cost to the club to put the measures in place.
He said the club was never tempted to postpone the game, adding: "We've been looking forward to this game for a long time, we're looking forward to the European Challenge Cup, we've got a strong team out and we've very much been leading the way."
As of Wednesday the NHS Covid Pass became mandatory for entry into nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather - including unseated indoor events with 500 or more people, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more and any event with 10,000 or more people attending.
Less than three hours before kick-off, the UK Health Security Agency revealed the number of confirmed Omicron cases in the South West had risen from 252 at 18:00 GMT on Monday to 1,162 at the same time on Thursday.
This included a total of 41 cases in Gloucestershire.