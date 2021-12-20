Ramarni Crosby murder: Gloucester canal searched by police
Searches are taking place in a canal in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road, Gloucester, on Wednesday.
Specialist police dive teams are searching the Gloucester and Sharpness canal in the Hempsted area, off Quayside Way.
Three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, arrested on suspicions of murder, remain in police custody.
Two women, aged 18 and 21, who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from the Gloucestershire Police major crime investigation team, said: "Those living in the community will continue to see an enhanced police presence while these searches continue.
"We are doing all we can to piece together what took place on the evening of Wednesday 15 December, but we are still urging for anyone with information to please come forward.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small you feel it may be, could be very important. If you feel you can't talk to police, you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers instead."
