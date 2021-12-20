Rescue dogs begin new life with Gloucestershire police
- Published
A "fab four" team of rescue dogs have successfully retrained with a police force.
Marshall, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, was neglected before being rescued and adopted by Gloucestershire Police.
He graduated from its dog training school along with spaniel Rolo, two, one-year-old Labrador Bonnie and Ollie, a two-year-old springer spaniel.
They will help their handlers sniff out drugs, cash and guns across the county.
After an unhappy start in life, the rescue dogs will all now enjoy a fresh beginning living at home with their handlers when they are not out and about on crime fighting duty, the force said.
It named them the "fab four" and to mark the completion of their training, gave them specially numbered collars and certificates.
Lead instructor with the Gloucestershire Police dog team PC Richard Hunt said it was especially rewarding to take on rescue dogs.
"Some have had horrendous starts to their lives," he said.
Talking about her four-legged companion, Ollie, dog handler PC Debbie Shields said: "We'll be searching cars and supporting colleagues.
"If [other officers] stop a car and think it may contain drugs, we'll search it for them and we'll help them search houses. So people aren't tied up doing the job where Ollie can do it much quicker."
Their graduation means the Gloucestershire Police dog team has now doubled in size, increasing its ability to get firearms and illegal drugs off the streets.
Police forces use different breeds for different roles.
German shepherds are mainly used for crowd control, while Labradors and spaniels like these new recruits are trained as search dogs.
