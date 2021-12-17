Ramarni Crosby: Third arrest in Gloucester stabbing death
A 15-year-old boy is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road, in Gloucester, on Wednesday evening.
Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage taken between 17:30 and 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said: "We would also like to speak to anybody who saw a large group of young males hanging around the Barton and Tredworth area in the time leading up to the incident."
Speaking on Thursday, Gloucestershire Police Ch Insp Rich Pegler said the "horrific incident" was "even more tragic because of the young age of the victim".
"This once again shows the devastating impact that knife crime can have."
Official identification had yet to take place but the family of Mr Crosby, known to family and friends as 'Marni', had been informed, police said.
