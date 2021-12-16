BBC News

Teenager stabbed in Gloucester assault

A number of roads were closed by police on Wednesday evening

A teenager has been stabbed in a serious assault, police have said.

Officers were called to an attack in Stratton Road, in Gloucester, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A number of roads in the area were closed as they conducted an investigation and made house-to-house inquiries.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "The victim is believed to be a teenage male and inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."

