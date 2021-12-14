Cheltenham: Arrest after pedestrian seriously hurt in collision
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and seriously hurt by a van in Cheltenham.
The man, in his 60s, was struck by the white Citroen Dispatch van at The Yarnolds in Shurdington, close to the village post office, on Monday morning.
He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in a stable condition.
The 42-year-old driver, of Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
He has since been released under investigation and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision at 09:50 GMT to contact them.
