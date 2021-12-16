Rise in pregnant women facing hardship this Christmas, charity says
- Published
A charity providing basic supplies to pregnant women and their families facing hardship, has reported a doubling in demand this Christmas.
Pandemic-related job losses had partly fuelled the rise, Gloucestershire Bundles said.
Trustee Dawn Dolphin said: "You see on the news the poverty in third world countries but there is a lot of poverty here in Gloucestershire."
The charity provides emergency packs of toiletries, clothing and equipment.
Trustees from Gloucestershire Bundles said they also believed an increase in cases of domestic violence and the rising cost of living were driving more people to seek their help.
The charity said it helped 260 people last Christmas and had already helped 510 people this festive season.
It relies on donations which it distributes to people referred by their midwife, health visitor, social worker, children's centre or another health professional.
Ms Dolphin said: "We have a special Christmas referral.
"So we ask for the child's likes and dislikes. We put together up to 10 gifts and then pyjamas, pants, socks and a selection box because you have to have those sorts of things at Christmas."