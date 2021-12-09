Covid Plan B rules: Businesses 'concerned' ahead of Christmas
- Published
Businesses say the government's plan B Covid restrictions are worrying as they head into the busy Christmas period.
Boris Johnson announced the strengthening of restrictions in England on Wednesday to help slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.
The Federation of Small Businesses for Gloucestershire said the biggest impact would be on retail and hospitality.
One nightclub owner said it would deter people going out for Christmas festivities and work parties.
"A lot of small businesses will be concerned," development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses for Gloucestershire, Sam Holliday, said.
"We just felt we were getting a bit of headwind, and people were just starting to bounce back again after all the Covid restrictions.
"A lot of those business in retail and hospitality will be concerned because we don't want to discourage people from going out and supporting our businesses at the busiest time of year," he added.
Mr Holliday said working from home would "probably be less of a problem" because most firms had adjusted and there was a lot of hybrid working in place.
But he warned of the knock on effect for restaurants and cafes who were starting to receive more trade from businesses going back to the offices.
Making the announcement on Wednesday the Prime Minister said Christmas parties and nativity plays should still go ahead - provided the Covid guidance was followed.
Face coverings will become mandatory in most indoor venues from Friday, including theatres and cinemas.
Covid passes proving double vaccination or a negative test will also be required for night clubs and events with large crowds.
People are also advised to work from home, where possible, from Monday.
The University of Bristol's Prof Adam Finn, who is a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the extra restrictions were necessary.
"Things will stabilise...but we have to get through this problem right now and what we have learnt already is that acting slowly just makes things worse.
"Delaying now will make a much bigger damage to our economy and business than if we can get ahead in the race now and get this wave down before it really causes a lot of damage."
Stavros Antonio, owner of Capone's Nightclub in Dursley, said while he felt the move was a good idea "on a personal level to keep everybody safe", it was worrying from a business perspective.
"I think people are now going to be staying away from any crowded areas, and then you have people between 18 and 25, which is your key audience for nightclubs, and there is the question of whether they will have had time to be double jabbed," he said.
"Right on the apex of the Christmas trend, it is going to deter a lot of people coming out for the Christmas festivities and work parties and I think there is going to be a lot of places and hospitality in the night-time economy that are going to be quite hit by this response."
Mark Cunningham, who runs Sherbourne Cinema in Gloucester, said he felt the restrictions were needed.
"I think it is quite sensible really, we have been trying to encourage our customers to keep wearing face masks anyway, so I think it was just a sensible move in my opinion.
"Lets just hope that it will do the trick and by the spring we can start to get back to something a little bit more like normal."
Yeovil's Conservative MP Marcus Fysh said he was worried about the impact of the restrictions.
"We're in a very different place now to where we were a year ago, in terms of having great vaccine take-up.
"We know from the studies that have been published... the vaccines stand up really very well against the Omicron variant, and I am certainly in favour of further boosting that immunity with the booster programme.
"What I am against is such a massive step as mandating vaccine passports, which will segregate society based on this current evidence, which doesn't seem to be enough by any means to justify such a drastic step.
"These are not costless restrictions, they have a massive chilling effect on the economy. We are in a deep financial hole.
"There are many business that can't just stop and start every time there is a new variant. This is a permanent feature, we have to learn to live with this in a sensible and rational manner."
