Covid Plan B rules: Businesses 'concerned' ahead of Christmas
Businesses say the government's plan B Covid restrictions are worrying as they head into the busy Christmas period.
Boris Johnson announced the strengthening of restrictions in England on Wednesday to help slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.
The Federation of Small Businesses for Gloucestershire said the biggest impact would be on retail and hospitality.
One nightclub owner said it would deter people going out for Christmas festivities and work parties.
"A lot of small businesses will be concerned," development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses for Gloucestershire, Sam Holliday, said.
"We just felt we were getting a bit of headwind, and people were just starting to bounce back again after all the Covid restrictions.
"A lot of those business in retail and hospitality will be concerned because we don't want to discourage people from going out and supporting our businesses at the busiest time of year," he added.
Mr Holliday said working from home would "probably be less of a problem" because most firms had adjusted and there was a lot of hybrid working in place.
But he warned of the knock on effect for restaurants and cafes who were starting to receive more trade from businesses going back to the offices.
Making the announcement on Wednesday the Prime Minister said Christmas parties and nativity plays should still go ahead - provided the Covid guidance was followed.
Face coverings will become mandatory in most indoor venues from Friday, including theatres and cinemas.
Covid passes proving double vaccination or a negative test will also be required for night clubs and events with large crowds.
People are also advised to work from home, where possible, from Monday.
Stavros Antonio, owner of Capone's Nightclub in Dursley, said he was concerned people would be put off from venturing out.
He said while he felt the move was a good idea "on a personal level to keep everybody safe", it was worrying from a business perspective.
"I think people are now going to be staying away from any crowded areas, and then you have people between 18 and 25, which is your key audience for nightclubs, and there is the question of whether they will have had time to be double jabbed," he said.
"Right on the apex of the Christmas trend, it is going to deter a lot of people coming out for the Christmas festivities and work parties and I think there is going to be a lot of places and hospitality in the night-time economy that are going to be quite hit by this response."
Mark Cunningham, who runs Sherbourne Cinema in Gloucester, said he felt the restrictions were needed.
"I think it is quite sensible really, we have been trying to encourage our customers to keep wearing face masks anyway, so I think it was just a sensible move in my opinion.
"Lets just hope that it will do the trick and by the spring we can start to get back to something a little bit more like normal."
