Plans for M5 Cheltenham junction 'progressing'
- Published
A public consultation has been launched to finalise improvement plans for a major motorway junction.
Gloucestershire County Council plans to connect junction 10 on the M5 to West Cheltenham via a new road and widen the A4019 Tewkesbury Road.
The council said the plans will boost transport links to the local area and will facilitate planned housing.
The consultation will end on 15 February and the results will be included in a planning application.
The scheme will be funded through the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund.
Under the plans the new junction would open in 2024.
'Unlocking economic benefits'
Discussions and surveys will be carried out online and through a series of consultation events, where the project team will present designs and answer questions.
Cabinet member for environment and planning, David Gray, said he believes the plan will meet the "current and future needs of its users and our local community".
"Once complete, the scheme will deliver a number of benefits," he said.
"These include facilitating planned housing and employment developments; improving transport links within the local area and for motorway users; delivering measures which support the local environment; and providing dedicated cycle tracks and footways for non-motorised traffic."
The public consultation follows a previous consultation on the scheme which was held in autumn 2020, where a majority of respondents agreed there was a "clear need" for the scheme.
Programme manager for National Highways, Hannah Sanderson, said the organisation was "delighted" to see the proposed improvements plan progressing.
"The scheme will help ease congestion and improve the gateway into the south west, while also unlocking wider economic benefits to both local communities and the region as a whole," she said.
"As well as supporting the scheme, we are especially proud of the work undertaken by the wider team to make sure there is minimum disruption to the environment, landscape and wildlife, as well promoting sustainable travel."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk