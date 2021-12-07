Thousands of pounds stolen in Cheltenham forecourt robbery
Thousands of pounds have been stolen from a security worker at a garage in Gloucestershire.
The robber grabbed a cash box from the worker as he was walking across the forecourt of a Texaco garage.
It happened on Monday in Lansdown Road in Cheltenham.
The suspect was seen running off with the cash box in the direction of the town centre. He has been described by police as being in his 20s, of mixed race and of a slim build.
