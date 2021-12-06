Bird flu found in geese flock near Newent, Forest of Dean
A case of highly contagious Avian flu has been confirmed in a privately owned flock of geese in the Forest of Dean.
A three kilometre protection zone has been put in place around the premises near Newent with a 10km surveillance zone around that.
The disease is particularly contagious for poultry and can affect all birds.
Any infected birds will be humanely culled to help contain it. Owners of chickens, geese or ducks are urged to keep poultry inside their shed or coop.
Kathy Williams, a Conservative councillor representing Gloucester, said: "It's bad enough at anytime but my sympathies go out to all those breeders who are preparing their stock for Christmas as it will be a worrying time for them."
Contaminated equipment allows the spread of the disease too.
It could also spread to humans, although that occurs more rarely, public health officials said.