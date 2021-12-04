Gloucester driver in 70s punched as thieves try to steal car
A motorist in his 70s was punched by two men who attempted to steal his car while he was driving it.
He was assaulted near a car dealership on Bristol Road in Gloucester between 16:00 and 16:30 GMT on 1 December.
Two men ran out into the road forcing his car to stop and then tried to get in, police said, with one punching the driver several times through an open window.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for witnesses.
The victim, who was driving a dark grey BMW near Lloyde National car sales at the time, was left shaken and with minor injuries.
The two attackers are described as aged between 25 and 30, about 6ft tall and of slim build.
One of them had facial hair and one was wearing a dark-coloured top with a white top underneath.
They had been seen walking along the road prior to the incident, police added.
