Murder arrest after woman dies in Gloucestershire house
Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Gloucestershire.
Police were called to a house on Bath Road, in Stonehouse, at 00:30 GMT, after it was reported a woman was injured.
The woman in her 50s died at the scene. Officers are working to identify her next of kin.
A 53-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
