Covid-19: Hospitals at capacity with mainly unvaccinated patients
Doctors have warned hospital wards are being "brought to their knees" largely by unvaccinated Covid-19 patients.
Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said its Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) had reached capacity.
It said the number of patients with Covid in the hospital was lower than at this time last year, but it had more patients in its intensive therapy unit.
Intensive care doctors have urged people to have the Covid-19 vaccination "because it does make a difference".
Intensive care consultant Dave Windsor, said: "Please, please, get your vaccine, because it does make a difference.
"At the moment, we have a six-bedded area in our intensive care for those needing critical care, but we also have a respiratory high care area too and plenty of ward space.
"But obviously, that facility is needed for Covid patients and isn't available for other patients, which is why we are seeing such huge demand this time."
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust anaesthetic registrar Graham Walkden said: "The hospitals have been brought to their knees."
"We're seeing younger people, unvaccinated, who take up around 75 percent of the intensive care beds and that's not just here, that's nationally.
"But 25 percent of those who come in have done the right thing and got vaccinated, but because of other things, have struggled to cope with a nasty Covid pneumonia."
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust anaesthetic trainee Cima Dailami, said the hospital's intensive care wards were working "flat-out".
"The Covid patients we've got on ITU are largely unvaccinated. So that's the real clincher," she said.
"That can be quite demoralising for us to see, because we really are working at maximum. We're needing to do everything we can, that's tough.
"I'm sure you must've seen all of the ambulances waiting outside.
"Our hospital is pretty full so when you have patients coming in there is no where else for them to go."
She said the ITU ward she had been working on was also busy with non-Covid patients.
