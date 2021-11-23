BBC News

Gloucester unveils festive reindeer trail

Image source, Oliver Jamin and Luna Lotus
Image caption,
Twelve artists, including Oliver Jamin (left) and Luna Lotus (right), have designed runaway reindeer for Gloucester

Twelve colourful reindeer painted by local artists will form a trail across Gloucester for Christmas.

Each 5ft (1.5m) creature is decorated in the theme of the city, including scenes of Gloucester's skyline, cathedral and rugby club.

Runaway Reindeer trail, starting later, aims to attract people into the city.

Emily Gibbon from Gloucester's Business Improvement District said: " We hope our businesses will benefit from extra visitors."

Image source, Ben Ashworth and Jussara Nazare
Image caption,
Ben Ashworth and Jussara Nazare have painted reindeer in their signature styles

People are encouraged to complete the trail by visiting the locations of Santa's runaway reindeer and writing down the letter on each one, to create a special word.

The reindeer will be on display in Gloucester until the first week of January.

Image source, Lisa Turner and Russell Haines
Image caption,
The unique designs by Lisa Turner (left) and Russell Haines (right) reflect the city in some way

