Gloucester: girl says a man stole her shoes off her feet
- Published
Police are investigating after a teenage girl said her shoes were stolen off her feet while she was waiting at a bus stop.
The 17-year-old reported that a man approached her before using force to grab her legs and pull off her shoes in Churchdown, Gloucestershire.
She said the incident took place at a bus stop on Pirton Lane at about 17:20 GMT on 15 November.
Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.
The man is described as being aged in his 30s, of a chubby build and 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a hoodie and blue jogging bottoms.
Gloucestershire Police said its neighbourhood policing team have been in contact with the girl's school to provide reassurances and extra patrols are taking place.
