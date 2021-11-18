Police investigate Cheltenham injection spike reports
Police have launched an inquiry after two women said they were injected with an unknown drug whilst on a night out.
It is claimed the incidents took place in Cheltenham at MooMoo on 10 November and at Revolution on 12 November.
One woman said she was sick and disoriented and the other collapsed and was taken to hospital.
Officers are working with them to ensure they receive appropriate support.
There have been numerous reports of injection spiking across the UK in 2021.
The woman who visited MooMoo said she left the club in the early hours with friends.
Police said she could not remember many details but has been told she was sick and disorientated before leaving the venue.
After being taken home, she saw a pinprick on her thigh and decided to go to hospital immediately for blood tests.
The woman who visited Revolution said she had bought one drink before collapsing in the toilet.
She was taken to A&E by ambulance but does not remember anything about what happened.
Police said marks were found on her that may be injection spots and blood tests have been taken by the hospital.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said inquiries into the incidents were ongoing, including checking CCTV at the clubs.
