Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision on B4040
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van in Gloucestershire.
It happened on Saturday at Newhouse Farm, Badminton on the B4040 at about 12:45 GMT.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the male motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
