Gloucester man charged with raping elderly woman in her home
- Published
A man has been charged with raping an elderly woman in her home.
Brady Hickman, 32, from Gloucester, was arrested on Sunday and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court later.
He has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration, said Gloucestershire Police.
The charge relates to an attack which took place at about 01:45 GMT on 11 November, at an address near Bristol Road and Seymour Road, Gloucester.
Police were alerted after the elderly woman activated her personal alarm.
"Specially trained officers continue to support the victim, who has shown amazing bravery, strength and courage during this process," said Det Sgt Faye Satchwell-Bennett.
