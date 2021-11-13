Gloucester rape: Police appeal after elderly woman attacked in home
Police have named a man they want to find in connection with the rape of an elderly woman in her home.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for information to help find Brady Hickman, 32.
The rape took place at an address in Gloucester, near Bristol Road and Seymour Road, at about 01:45 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Hickman is believed to have links to Gloucester, Coney Hill, Stroud and Quedgeley.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and tattoos on his right hand.
Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers have been actively pursuing numerous lines of inquiry to locate this man and would now like to appeal to the public for help."
Anyone who know where he might be has been urged to call 999 and quote incident number 17 of 11 November.
